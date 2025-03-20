MASCOUTAH - Lukas Fournie, a farmer from Mascoutah, is spearheading a fundraising campaign to recover from significant damage caused by a recent tornado last weekend. The storm destroyed his shed and severely damaged much of his farming equipment, prompting Fournie to seek financial assistance to rebuild and repair his family farm.

The tornado struck late Friday night, March 14, 2025, leaving Fournie and his family in urgent need of support to restore their livelihood.

"The shed is gone and most of the equipment has major damage," Fournie said regarding the fundraiser.

He emphasized the importance of the family farm, saying, "We love our family farm; it's our way of life, and we need to get it back up and running."

He said the funds raised would be used to rebuild the shed, repair grain bins, and address damages to the house, farm vehicles, and personal vehicles. Fournie expressed gratitude for any donations, and said, "We would appreciate any donations to help build our farm and our lives back."

For those interested in contributing, a GoFundMe page has been established, which can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/restore-our-family-farm-after-tornado-damage.

