COLLINSVILLE – Edwardsville girls volleyball junior middle hitter Storm Suhre has become a key part of the Tigers’ team this season and has played a big role in her team’s successful start to the 2019 season.

The Tigers, now 11-2 after their 25-17, 25-16 win at Collinsville Tuesday evening at Vergil Fletcher Gym, has built up some momentum after their third-place finish in the Crossroads Classic tournament in Effingham on Sept. 13-14, and Suhre played a key part in it, being named to the all-tournament team.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Suhre said in a post-match interview. “We’re playing as a team, and we’re really like pushing and trying our best.”

Both sets started out as a see-saw affair, but Edwardsville took control at the key moments and took care of their business efficiently in their win over the Kahoks.

“At the beginning, the game was really slow,” Suhre said, “but then, we took care of business, and we pushed through, and we did what we needed to do, and we did our jobs.”

Suhre did feel that the momentum of the Tigers’ showing at the Crossroads Classic carried over into their match against Collinsville.

“I think quite a bit,” Suhre said, “because I know we got third, and third’s an accomplishment in a tournament, because we haven’t got third in a while. So, we wanted to come out today, and really put power to it.”

And of course, it was a typical Southwestern Conference match-up, where every night is a battle, and there’s never a dull moment.

“That’s for sure, yeah,” Suhre said with a laugh.

As far as goals she’s set for herself and the Tigers, Suhre has one big goal in mind.

“One of our main goals this year is to take care of business, and go to state,” Suhre said. “And we want to really work really hard, play as a team, and be the best players we could ever be.”

Although the state finals are set for Nov. 15-16 at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Suhre likes the Tigers’ chances of getting to the state tournament.

“I think our chances are high,” Suhre said. “We just need to keep pushing through practice, and practicing like we’re going to perform.”

And Suhre is very happy with how things have progressed early in the season and is looking forward to what lies ahead for the Tigers.

“Yeah, I’m definitely happy, yeah,” Suhre said.

