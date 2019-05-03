EDWARDSVILLE - Byrne and Jones will begin the installation of a new storm sewer crossing at 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville on Monday, May 6, weather dependent, near 7757 Goshen Road.

In the event that weather conditions prevent this work for occurring on Monday, May 6, the closure will shift to Tuesday, May 7, the City of Edwardsville Public Works Department said.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the work.

"Motorists will be required to utilize Ridgeview Road, Illinois Route 143, and Staunton Road to avoid the closure," the Edwardsville Public Works Department said. "The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process."

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

