Storm Goes As Predicted: Snow Will Intensify As Day And Night Commence
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ST. LOUIS - National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Carney said early Wednesday that so far the winter storm has gone as the weather forecasters had envisioned.
"I think it is about what we were expecting," he said this morning. "The forecast had mixed precipitation of sleet, snow, and ice before 6 a.m. Wednesday and that is what we received. Driving on the roads is not great from what we are hearing."
Carney had been there throughout the night on the weather post.
"The ice moved in from west to east about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.," he said. "The forecast of snowfall looks at about 7 to 11 inches for your area. You will see two waves of snow, one this morning to early afternoon and shutting off about 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and then will come back about 8 to 9 p.m. in the early evening. It will be overspread from the southwest. It will continue to Thursday."
More like this: