ST. LOUIS - National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Carney said early Wednesday that so far the winter storm has gone as the weather forecasters had envisioned.

"I think it is about what we were expecting," he said this morning. "The forecast had mixed precipitation of sleet, snow, and ice before 6 a.m. Wednesday and that is what we received. Driving on the roads is not great from what we are hearing."

Carney had been there throughout the night on the weather post.

"The ice moved in from west to east about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.," he said. "The forecast of snowfall looks at about 7 to 11 inches for your area. You will see two waves of snow, one this morning to early afternoon and shutting off about 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and then will come back about 8 to 9 p.m. in the early evening. It will be overspread from the southwest. It will continue to Thursday."

This is the updated National Weather Service in St. Louis forecast:
Today
Snow, mainly before 4 pm. Steady temperature around 22. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow, mainly after 10 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 18. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.
Thursday
Snow, mainly before 1 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 23. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

