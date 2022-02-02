Storm Goes As Predicted: Snow Will Intensify As Day And Night Commence Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message ST. LOUIS - National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Carney said early Wednesday that so far the winter storm has gone as the weather forecasters had envisioned. "I think it is about what we were expecting," he said this morning. "The forecast had mixed precipitation of sleet, snow, and ice before 6 a.m. Wednesday and that is what we received. Driving on the roads is not great from what we are hearing." Carney had been there throughout the night on the weather post. "The ice moved in from west to east about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.," he said. "The forecast of snowfall looks at about 7 to 11 inches for your area. You will see two waves of snow, one this morning to early afternoon and shutting off about 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and then will come back about 8 to 9 p.m. in the early evening. It will be overspread from the southwest. It will continue to Thursday." This is the updated National Weather Service in St. Louis forecast: Today Tonight Thursday Thursday Night Friday Friday Night Saturday Saturday Night Sunday Sunday Night Monday Monday Night Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. More like this: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Sunny, with a high near 35. Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Snow, mainly before 1 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 23. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible. Snow, mainly after 10 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 18. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible. Snow, mainly before 4 pm. Steady temperature around 22. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending