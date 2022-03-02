Midwest Living Magazine Names Stone Hill Winery Best Winery Out of Over 1100+ Wineries in Midwest

HERMANN, MO – Stone Hill Winery has been named Midwest Living Magazine’s Best Winery in their 2022 Best of the Midwest edition. The award celebrates the region’s top spots in food, travel, lifestyle, and wellness. This recognition comes as the winery celebrates the 175th anniversary since its founding in 1847 as Missouri’s first winery.

“It is an exceptional honor to be named the Best Midwest Winery by Midwest Living. Since my parents started the winery in 1965, their mission, and ours still today, is to always create the highest quality wines along with fantastic memories for every guest that visits. We love welcoming guests every day to our winery and introducing them to our region’s unique wine heritage. Looking at this year’s other winners, we are humbled to be in exceptional company and are deeply proud to be a standard-bearer of Missouri and the Midwest for national and international visitors,” said Jon Held, President of Stone Hill Winery.

Midwest Living has been showcasing the unique locations that our region has to offer since 1986 and continues to highlight the Midwest to its millions of readers. Its annual Best of the Midwest awards are curated by the editorial team to celebrate their favorite spots. The magazine focuses on highlighting the best of food and drink, travel, wellness, and culture to share their favorite destinations of the year. With 50 winners selected in 2022, Stone Hill Winery was chosen out of the over 1100+ wineries across the Midwest as the recipient of Food and Drink – Best Winery award.

“This is such a wonderful accolade to receive. We are constantly striving to champion the uniqueness of this region’s grapes and wines, so it is fantastic to be recognized as one of our region’s best! This award certainly belongs to all of our great staff who have come together to make the winery the best in the Midwest. It is our vineyard and cellar crews making great wines, the showroom manager and staff making an exceptional hospitality and tasting experience, our restaurant and kitchen team making delicious food and wine pairings, and everyone behind the scenes coming together to make everything click,” said Nathan Held, Director of Strategy at Stone Hill Winery.

About Stone Hill Winery: Stone Hill Winery, established in 1847, is one of the nation’s oldest and highest awarded wineries. Founding the Missouri wine industry in 1847 and re-establishing the state’s industry after Prohibition when it was reopened in 1965 by Jim and Betty Held, Stone Hill Winery proudly remains owned and operated by the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Held family and celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2022. Today, Stone Hill Winery’s legacy lives on pioneering and championing Missouri-grown American heritage and hybrid grapes and quality-focused winemaking.

