EAST ALTON - A stolen truck used in a police chase this morning was recovered in East Alton, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said Monday afternoon.

The 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was taken from the parking lot of Beasley's on Wood River Avenue early Monday morning, Bunt said. The vehicle's owner went into the store, and left his truck running with the keys inside of it. Bunt said the suspect took the vehicle within 30 seconds of the owner entering the store. He again emphasized the need for vehicle owners to ensure their keys are not in the ignition, and their cars are not left running without the usage of a remote starter.

Officers located that truck near the corner of Ferguson and Lorena, and a pursuit ensued. Bunt said police chased the truck across the river and lost it in the Florissant area.

Around 11:30 a.m., a residence on Bond Street in East Alton had a truck matching that description parked in front of it. They saw someone walking away from the truck, and got a brief description, which was given to police.

While that description has not been released by authorities, Bunt believes the suspect lives on the Illinois side of the river.

"I don't think he was expecting us to pursue him, so he led us on a chase across the river," he said. "Then, he came back over here and ditched the vehicle."

Two firearms were in the vehicle when it was stolen and have not been recovered at this time, Bunt said. One was a pistol, and the other a rifle.

Damage to the truck was limited to some minor front end bumps and scrapes from the vehicle going through a ditch during the pursuit.

Suspected vehicle thief Aaron Kelley, who was wanted in relation to two other stolen vehicles in Wood River, was taken into custody this morning from a residence on 13th Street in Wood River, Bunt said. He was taken in for two previous incidents, not today's.

Kelley is not suspected to be involved in this incident, Bunt said. Police are reviewing his alibi at this time.

