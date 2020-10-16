EAST ALTON/BETHALTO - The East Alton Police Department received LPR camera notification that a stolen vehicle had been photographed by a camera and East Alton then attempted to make a traffic stop late Thursday night. The driver fled the scene after it was spiked, East Alton Police Department Spokesperson Major Christian Cranmer said.

Cranmer said the driver is still being sought.

The chase went through East Alton to Homer Adams Parkway Extension, then eventually to Bethalto where the vehicle was ditched behind Walgreens on Mary Drive and the driver fled into the woods. The passenger in the vehicle remained in the vehicle when it was abandoned in Bethalto.

Several agencies assisted in the case last night, led by East Alton, including Bethalto, Alton Police Canine Unit, Hartford, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as soon as the person responsible is apprehended.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

