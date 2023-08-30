JERSEYVILLE - A man from Wood River was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle while another from Cottage Hills was arrested on DUI charges in Jersey County last week, according to recent court filings.

Annielo D. Valentin, 23, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after reportedly exerting “unauthorized control” over a 2005 Chevrolet Impala belonging to someone else on or about Aug. 23, 2023.

Valentin was charged with a Class 2 felony and his bail was set at $25,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

James C. Cox, 51, of Cottage Hills, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked license. According to the State’s Attorney’s description of the charges, Cox drove a white 1986 Suzuki motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol on West County Road in Jersey County. Cox had previously been charged with driving under the influence on the following dates and in the following counties: Feb. 4, 1999 in Macoupin County

Jan. 4, 2000 in Jersey County

March 28, 2011 in Stewart County, Tenn.

He had also previously been charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on the following dates and in the following counties: June 8, 2001 in Jersey County

Sept. 10, 2001 in Jersey County

Jan. 28, 2006 in Stewart County, Tenn.

June 26, 2010 in Stewart County, Tenn.

Cox was charged with a Class 2 felony for driving under the influence and a Class 4 felony for driving on a revoked license. His bail was set at $25,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: