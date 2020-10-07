The Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic and his officers, with some Illinois State Police assistance, apprehended and rescued three individuals after a stolen car chase at the Chain of Rocks Bridge area on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle earlier crashed into another vehicle at Gateway and Illinois Route 111 and left the scene of the accident with their hood up. The car fled the scene and Pontoon Beach was contacted to stage and await the vehicle. Once the vehicle was close to the Chain of Rocks Bridge, it caught fire in front and eventually stopped on the bridge. The three involved jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee from officers, and the two males appeared to scale a 30-foot retaining wall and were both injured. A woman also was injured after attempting to flee the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

One person was airlifted from the scene and the other two were transported to an area hospital for emergency care.

Modrusic said his department will prepare charges for the Madison County State's Attorney's Office from Tuesday's chase and series of events. He said a 45-caliber-gun holster was found, along with a bulletproof vest and narcotics. The handgun had not yet been located, Modrusic said. He wondered if the weapon had been tossed into the river.

The police chief praised the work of his department and law enforcement in handling this particular case.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: