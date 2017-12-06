ALTON - It is a 2017 GMC Canyon Pickup Truck Extended Bed with a 3.6 liter V6 engine in a car showroom right now, but this weekend the truck will be transformed into an incarnation of Santa's sleigh - assuming the community answers the challenge.

Quality GMC Cadillac Buick, located at 1620 E Homer Adams Parkway, will be hosting its fourth annual Stock Santa's Sleigh event in its showroom this Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon - 4 p.m. Music will be performed by Alton High School's Chamber String Band from 2-3 p.m. During that time, members of the community are invited to fill the truck's six-and-a-half-foot-long bed with unopened toys and new winter clothing. The items will be distributed by the Junior League of Greater Alton to local families in need.

Article continues after sponsor message

"For every item donated, we're going to donate $2 to the Junior League, and there is no cap to that," Quality GMC Cadillac Buick salesperson, Toby Gates, said Wednesday afternoon.

Sales Manager Wayne Chamberlain, who is helping to organize the event said the display truck is perfect for the job. When the event began at the dealership four years ago, Chamberlain said the Greater Alton Junior League approached him about having a drop station there for gifts and winter clothing. Quality obliged, and decided the best sort of drop station was the bed of a truck.

"It's a red truck, too, so it gives it more of the holiday feel," Chamberlain said.

Donations will be accepted throughout the event, and the dealership is hoping to fill the bed for a community cause to bring a great Christmas to people who may not have access to one otherwise.

More like this: