ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones regarding County Executive Sam Page's re-election victory:

"Government works best when we work together. St. Louis City-County collaboration has never been stronger, and I will continue to work alongside County Executive Page to improve our region for everyone."

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones regarding Ald. Megan Green's victory in the race for President of the Board of Aldermen:

"Today, St. Louis chose collaboration over confrontation. St. Louis chose progress over the status quo. I’ve worked alongside Megan Green for many years and appreciate her dedication to addressing the root causes of the problems facing our city, not just the symptoms. Together, we can work to reimagine public safety, invest our federal resources to make change St. Louisans can feel, and reform the development incentive process her predecessor exploited for personal gain.

"Congratulations to Megan on becoming the first woman elected President of the Board of Aldermen. The city’s top three decision-makers, for the first time in St. Louis history, will be women. That’s something we should celebrate, and I look forward to collaborating with President-elect Green and Comptroller Green to make St. Louis a place that works for everyone - no matter your background or the color of your skin."

