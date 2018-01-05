Missed any of the radio broadcasts from January 2018 or just want to listen again? Find what you’re looking for here, as each edition of St. Louis Baseball Weekly is provided below…

January 5, 2018…St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Luke Weaver checks in from snowy Tallahassee to share what Christmas and the holidays were like, plus he’s ready for an increased workload this upcoming season. Thirteen coaching changes have been made in the minor league system, how is the loss of Jason Simontacchi being accounted for? And Eric Hosmer’s name continues to be linked to St. Louis, but does he make sense for the Cardinals?

