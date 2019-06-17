GODFREY - John Stimac recorded a 138, a 4 under par, to capture the two-day Greater Godfrey Open on Sunday at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Stimac was previously a Lewis and Clark Community College and East Alton-Wood River High School player.

Following Stimac were Andrew Hopkins and Corey Choate, who tied at 140, two-under, and Kolten Bauer and Michael Holtz also tied for fourth with a 142, an even par. Hopkins was a Godfrey Open Tourney champion in 2009 and 2011. Bauer and Holtz are both Marquette Catholic grads. Corey Schelle, an Alton grad, rounded out the top five with a 143.

In the senior's competition, Joe Reinhardt won with a 152.