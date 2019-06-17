Stimac Captures First Place in Greater Godfrey Open, Other Marquette, Alton Grads Finish in Top Five
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GODFREY - John Stimac recorded a 138, a 4 under par, to capture the two-day Greater Godfrey Open on Sunday at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
Stimac was previously a Lewis and Clark Community College and East Alton-Wood River High School player.
Following Stimac were Andrew Hopkins and Corey Choate, who tied at 140, two-under, and Kolten Bauer and Michael Holtz also tied for fourth with a 142, an even par. Hopkins was a Godfrey Open Tourney champion in 2009 and 2011. Bauer and Holtz are both Marquette Catholic grads. Corey Schelle, an Alton grad, rounded out the top five with a 143.
In the senior's competition, Joe Reinhardt won with a 152.