HIGHLAND – Adam Stilts had another big game on the mound for Alton American Legion Post 126, scattering seven hits and striking out nine in a complete game shutout as Post 126 defeated Highland Post 439 1-0 in a key District 22 game Tuesday night at Highland.

Stilts helped himself with a fourth-inning RBI single that scored the game’s only run, and it was a vital run, as the Legionnaires had only three hits themselves, while Highland’s John Dickman pitched a magnificent game himself, striking out 10 on the night. But it was Stilts and Alton who prevailed.

“It was the third straight start that Adam was Adam,” said Post 126 manager Doug Booten. “That’s all that needs to be said. He threw strikes with three different pitches, and that’s what you have to have.”

Although Stilts helped himself with the game-winning RBI, the Legionnaires had some other opportunities but were turned back by Dickman’s solid pitching.

“You’ve got to tip your cap to their pitcher,” Booten said. “We had our chances, but we couldn’t capitalize on them.”

It was Highland who had the first chance to score, leading off the home half of the first with a base hit by Landon Oestringer, but after Stilts’ first strikeout of the evening, Oestringer was picked off first for the second out. Dillon Knebl reached on an infield single, but a ground out ended the inning.

Dickman retired the first six Alton batters, but in the top of the third, Jacob Weidner led off with a walk, and after back-to-back strikeouts, Jayce Maag also walked, but a ground out ended the inning to keep things scoreless.

The Legionnaires broke through in the fourth, starting with a lead-off double by Cullen McBride to center. One out later, Stilts came through with a single to right that scored McBride to make it 1-0 for Alton. Another pair of back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Both teams left a runner on in the fifth, and in the top of the sixth, Alton had a chance to extend its lead, as Ethan Kopsie drew a lead-off walk, and was sacrificed to second by Stilts. A foul-out and a called third strike ended the threat. In the bottom of the inning came Highland’s best chance of the evening, starting with a lead-off single by Carter Wiegman, but Wiegman was picked off first. It turned out to be a key play, as Knebl drew a walk and went to third one out later on Colton Knabl’s single to center to put runners on the corners. A ground out back to the box ended Highland’s threat, keeping the score 1-0.

Maag gave Alton another chance to extend the lead on a two-out double in the top of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Griffin Frahm doubled to left to give Highland a chance to force extra innings, or possible, win the game, but Stilts came up with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, giving the Legionnaires the 1-0 win.

It was a key win for Alton, as two of the Legionnaires’ last three games of the regular season, all on the road, are in District 22. Alton travels to East St. Louis on Wednesday, to Gillespie on Thursday, and finishes the regular season at Belleville on Friday. Winning the final two district games, especially against Belleville, will give the Legionnaires the top seed in the upcoming district playoffs, which are set to begin on July 14. Booten thinks it would a great reward for his team.

“They’ve worked hard all summer,” Booten said of his team. “It would be huge to have that number one seed.”

And the work has paid off, as Alton has won nine of its last 10 starts, and have done so against some of the better teams the Legionnaires have faced this season.

“Lately, we’ve played some tough competition, and we’ve come out on top in nine of the last ten games,” Booten said. “I’m very proud of the kids.”

And there was another first that Booten was involved in on Tuesday night – a game decided by the only run.

“You don’t see a lot of 1-0 games anymore,” Booten said. “It was great to be a part of this.”

And Alton has won with a combination of good and timely hitting, good pitching and strong defense. Booten believes that combination will make his team a tough one to beat come the postseason.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Booten said with a laugh.

