GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School sophomore Landon Harris was recognized by the Board of Education on Dec. 10, 2024, for his impressive achievement in cross country, qualifying for the 2024 IHSA Class 3A Cross Country Championship.

Harris secured a time of 15:05.20, making him the 12th-fastest sophomore and earning him a 78th-place finish in the competition.

This marks the second consecutive year that Harris has qualified for the state cross country meet, demonstrating his consistent performance in the sport. In addition to his cross country success, Harris has also excelled in track and field, having run under 2 minutes in the 800 meters and posting a time of 4:21.97 in the 1600 meters last spring.

During the Board meeting, Harris was joined by Granite City High Principal Tim McChristian, GCHS Cross Country Coach Aaron Werths, and GCSD9 Board Vice President Eric Stacy, who all acknowledged his accomplishments and dedication to athletics.

