ALTON - Triad's Jake Stewart and Joe Cass, along with Marquette Catholic's Stetson Isringhausen, qualified for state in the singles, while the Knights' doubles teams of Marc Froidcouer and Dillon Henderson and Ethan Stewart and Andrew Carter, along with Highland's Grant Fleming and Will Lindsco, went through to next week's state tournament in the final day of the IHSA Class 1A boys tennis Marquette sectional, with the semifinals and finals played Saturday at Gordon Moore Park.

Triad won the team title with 33 points, with the Explorers second at 20 points, Mascoutah was third with 16 points, Waterloo came in fourth at 13 points, the Bulldogs were fifth with eight points, Greenville and Belleville Althoff Catholic tied for sixth with six points apiece, Metro-East Lutheran was eighth with four points, Civic Memorial came in ninth with two points and Roxana failed to score, placing 10th.

In the singles semifinals, Stewart defeated Patrick Nobbe of Waterloo 6-1, 6-1, while Isringhausen won over Cass 6-4, 6-3. In the final, Stewart defeated Isringhausen 6-0, 6-0, while Nobbe won the third and fourth place match over Cass 6-2, 6-1.

The doubles semifinals saw Froidcouer and Henderson win over Fleming and Lindsco 6-1, 6-1 and Wyatt Jurgensmeyer and Nate Gettinger of Mascoutah defeat Stewart and Carter 6-3, 6-1. The final saw Froidcouer and Henderson win over Jurgensmeyer and Gettinger 6-2, 6-4, while Stewart and Carter won the third place match over Fleming and Lindsco 6-1, 7-5.

All four individuals and teams advance to the state tournament, which will take place next weekend, May 25-27, at Palatine High School and various sites around northwest suburban Chicagoland.

