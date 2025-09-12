ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains found in the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area have been positively identified as Steven Reed, 41, of the 600 block of West Canterbury Road in St. Louis, authorities have confirmed.

Reed was reported missing under an Endangered Person Advisory issued on August 21, 2025. The remains were discovered on Sept. 8, 2025, at approximately 11:46 a.m. in the 800 block of Strodtman Road within the conservation area, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are actively investigating the case.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation remains ongoing.

The St. Louis County Police Department encourages anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 636-529-8210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), with the possibility of a reward.



