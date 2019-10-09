WOOD RIVER - Steven Flowers has been named the new head boys varsity basketball coach at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The announcement was made official at the East Alton-Wood River High School #14 Board of Education Meeting Tuesday night.

Wood River Athletic Mark Beatty made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon to the media.

"Steven has been a junior high basketball coach at Illini Middle School in Jerseyville and the last two years has been the freshman boys basketball coach at Jersey High School under head varsity coach Stote Reeder."

