EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a 30-year-old Collinsville man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for battering a 14-month-old child in 2016.

Steven A. Williams (d.o.b. 04/23/1987) was convicted of five counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child (Class X) on September 22, 2017, following a three-day jury trial.

On February 23, 2016, officers from the Collinsville Police Department, along with the Collinsville Fire Department/EMS responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing at a home located in the 100 block of Idlerun. Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene and began providing emergency care, including CPR, before the child regained consciousness. The infant was transported to Anderson Hospital before being transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis for further treatment. Following an investigation by the Collinsville Police Department, it was determined that the infant had been left in the care of Williams less than 30 minutes before the infant was reported unresponsive.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Heischmidt and Crystal Uhe, of the Violent Crimes Unit, presented evidence that supported the State’s claim that Williams had shaken and battered the infant, causing the injuries when he was alone with him. Jurors heard testimony from several witnesses, including medical personnel who had discovered multiple injuries to the infant that were indicative and consistent with severe child abuse. Jurors returned a guilty verdict on all charges after almost three hours of deliberations.

“We will never rest in our pursuit of justice for children,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons. “Hopefully, this jury verdict and lengthy prison sentence will send a loud and clear message that the People of Madison County will not tolerate violence against children and abusers will be severely punished.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Heischmidt argued in support of a lengthy sentence this afternoon in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Williams was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each of the five charges of Aggravated Battery to a Child, to be served consecutively, for a total of thirty years. The defendant will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

