Couples names: Steven & Mary Scroggins

City: Wood River

Date met or started dating: October 1, 2001

Date married: October 1, 2005

What makes your relationship special? Having a life that allows us to be together pretty much 24/7!

Share a memory you have made together: 11 years ago the Pump House Bar and Grill opened for the first time. Since then we’ve enjoyed working together daily, building lifelong relationships with our community, and having fun cooking and cleaning together. Couldn’t do it any other way!