Steven & Mary Scroggins' Love Story
Couples names: Steven & Mary Scroggins
City: Wood River
Date met or started dating: October 1, 2001
Date married: October 1, 2005
What makes your relationship special? Having a life that allows us to be together pretty much 24/7!
Share a memory you have made together: 11 years ago the Pump House Bar and Grill opened for the first time. Since then we’ve enjoyed working together daily, building lifelong relationships with our community, and having fun cooking and cleaning together. Couldn’t do it any other way!