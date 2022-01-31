Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Steven and Lauren from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: December 9, 2020

Briefly Describe First Date: St Louis Aquarium after he flew here from Los Angeles

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Watching Rams football, Eating Mexican food, Being with our kids

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always support each other. Communication is key in a happy relationship