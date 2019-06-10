ALTON - The location for the Steve Miller Band & Marty Stewart concert on June 21, 2019 will move from the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to the Alton Square Mall. Due to the water levels on the Alton riverfront, the City of Alton, the band and production team have been working diligently to re-stage the concert on the upper parking lot of the Alton Square Mall near the Alby Street entrance.

“It was important to the Amphitheater Commission, our sponsors and the band that the show go on as planned. It is remarkable to see how our community, our leaders and the Steve Miller camp have been working to make this happen”, states Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission.

All tickets purchased for this concert will be honored at the new location. No refunds or exchanges. For VIP and reserved ticket holders, the seating chart will be very similar to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. VIP ticketholders will continue to have VIP parking access as well as VIP tent access. General Admission ticket holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

Tickets are on sale at www.libertybankamphitheater.com and through Metrotix outlets and www.metrotix.com. Starting on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, fans may purchase tickets in-person at the temporary office of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau located at 111 East 4th Street Suite 315, Alton Il 62002.

“The show will go on as planned. This will be one amazing concert!”, explains Mayor Brant Walker. “I am grateful to our community partners like John Mulherin, the Hull Property Group and the tenants of Alton Square Mall for working with us to host this event. We will not let the flood dampen the spirit of live music in Alton, Illinois!”, added Walker.

VIP tickets are $150 per person; reserved tickets are $72 per person and general admission $48.50 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP seating area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating in the first 25 rows. No reserved parking is provided. General Admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission area.

Key information:

New location of concert: Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square, Alton, IL 62002

Date of Concert: June 21, 2019

Time: Gates open at 7:00pm / Show at 8:00pm

All Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater terms, rules and conditions apply for this concert

Concessions will be available for purchase

Plenty of parking available

Site map and directions will be posted on www. http://libertybankamphitheater.com/

No pets, no outside food / beverage

Tickets still available!

About the show:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller’s hits include “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Jungle Love.” Miller has sold tens of millions of records and his music has been streamed well over 2 billion times.

It was Miller’s 1973 album “The Joker,” that made him a superstar. That album reached No. 2 on the charts and was the first of three consecutive Top 20 albums for Miller. Over his 55 year career, Miller

has released 18 studio albums, six live discs and eight compilations, 10 of which went gold or platinum and charted Top 40. His most recent studio disc was 2011’s “Let Your Hair Down.”

Five time Grammy Award winning country singer Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives includes musicians Marty Stuart, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs. Steve Miller has described the group as “one of the best singing and playing bands EVER and not to be missed.” Stuart has had nearly 20 Top 40 singles in a recording career of more than 40 years. He is best known for his breakthrough hit “Arlene” in 1985.

“I know this is going to be one of the best musical pairings we’ve ever done and an amazing evening of great American music,” Steve Miller said. Stuart echos those thoughts saying, "Steve Miller is a treasure and a true world-class musical citizen. I so respect him as a singer, a songwriter, guitar slinger, historian, art connoisseur, bandleader and friend. It's an honor for the Superlatives and I to run the roads of the nation and share the stage with the Steve Miller Band this summer. I predict some amazing musical moments out there on the horizon."

The show is billed as “An Amazing Evening of Original American Music – Classic Rock Meets Classic Country”.

