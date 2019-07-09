EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is looking for donations to the 18th annual 50/50 Antique and Collectible Auction. A total of 100 percent of donations are tax deductible and donors also have the option of donating 50 percent of the sale price and receiving a check for the remaining portion of the sale price. Stephenson House is looking for a variety of antique and collectible items.

Items that generally bring good prices at our auction are the following: old wooden and metal toys, crocks and crock bowls, art pottery like Rockwood, Roseville, and Weller, St. Louis Cardinals and Blues memorabilia like bobble heads, baseballs, pucks, and bats, pocket and hunting knives, beer signs and other various advertising items, old wooden boxes with advertising labels, clay marbles, glass marbles, Native American arrowheads, Native wheat pennies, and other various Native American items, 78, 45, 33 1/3s records, and older album covers like the Beatles.

The types of furniture that sell well at auctions has changed over the years. Furniture items that generally bring good prices are: good Victorian walnut and cherry pieces, marble topped furniture, primitive furniture, Mid Century furniture, and Danish Modern pieces. Most furniture pieces have been selling poorly at our annual auction. Please do not give us modern tools, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and any other late and 21st Century pieces.

Over the years, our annual auction has had amazing antique and collectible items. Check your basements and attics for antique items. If you think your item is right for our auction, please call the Stephenson House at 618-692-1818. You can also call Paul Brazier at 618-630-1588 or Sid Denny at 618-656- 9408. Large items will need to be picked up. Small items can be delivered to the Stephenson House Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am – 4 pm and on Sundays from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A concession area with food and drinks will be available to everyone in the kitchen. Prices will vary depending on food items. All proceeds from the auction and concessions benefit the Stephenson House for continued restoration and further educational programs for children and adults.

