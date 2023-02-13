Couples names: Stephen & Mariah Cope

City: South Roxana

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: September 30, 2018

Date married: February 18, 2022

What makes your relationship special? No matter what we go through, we are always there for each other at the end of the day. He is my rock and my best friend.

Share a memory you have made together: Adding to our family and getting married in 2022 are my 2 favorite memories so far!