Stephen & Mariah Cope's Love Story
February 13, 2023 10:50 AM
Couples names: Stephen & Mariah Cope
City: South Roxana
Date met or started dating: September 30, 2018
Date married: February 18, 2022
What makes your relationship special? No matter what we go through, we are always there for each other at the end of the day. He is my rock and my best friend.
Share a memory you have made together: Adding to our family and getting married in 2022 are my 2 favorite memories so far!