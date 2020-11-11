ALTON - Stephanie Sinclair of Case Management (center) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s November Employee of the Month. Stephanie received the award Nov. 11 from Angie Liley (left), manager of Case Management, and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donna Powell, lead in Case Management, nominated Stephanie and said that she “is the epitome of all the criteria for Employee of the Month.

Stephanie’s profession is concerned with helping our patients and families enhance their well-being. She is always finding resources to assist the patients with whatever is needed.

Stephanie is the only available social worker to precept our three newest social workers, and she has done a great job. Stephanie always has a cheerful outlook at work and is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the resources we have in our community.”

More like this: