WICHITA FALLS, Texas - An Edwardsville student - Stephanie Ann Worley - graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care, magna cum laude - recently at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, in August.

MSU Texas awarded degrees to 226 undergraduate and graduate students. Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 30 summa cum laude, 26 magna cum laude, and 17 cum laude.

Honor requirements are a grade point average of 3.9-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7-3.89 for magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.69 for cum laude.

