Couples names: Stephanie & Zachary

City: East Alton

Date met or started dating: July 6, 2014

Date married: October 17, 2020

What makes your relationship special? We are each other’s best friend.

Share a memory you have made together: When Zach and I first started dating he lived in Springfield, Illinois and I in Wood River, Illinois. One time I planned to take the Amtrak to see him, I ended up missing my train and there were no more schedule to go that day. That didn’t stop us from seeing each other. Zach took a chance with his beat up, one head lighted intrepid and came and picked my up. Our relationship has continued to defy all odds and it may be us against the world but we are sure that with each other and our love for one another we can conquer what ever obstacles may come.

