ALTON - We often get excited about new efforts in our city, but we also know they are difficult to sustain. City Shapers is a two-year training process that is careful to listen to every voice in our city. Over the two years, we will focus on three phases: assessment, alignment, and activation. We are currently in the ASSESSMENT phase. This is requiring us to move much slower than many of us usually do. Instead of assuming we know what everyone wants or needs in Alton, we're taking our time to humbly listen to as many voices as we can. It takes time to build trust and develop friendships with people we don't always know. We believe it's worth it. So, step up to the mic! We want to hear your voice. The Alton City Shapers movement is inviting Altonians to share their voices through local gatherings called, "Listening Sessions." During the month of March, we have identified locations across Alton in an effort to bring us all together. We want to hear your thoughts about Alton. No agendas. No debates. No pushback. You talk... we listen. There will be four questions asked:

What do you love about Alton?

What challenges do we face?

What does an ideal Alton look like?

What is needed to get there? Some listening formats will be like a town hall meeting and others will sit around tables. Listening Sessions provide an opportunity for all people to be heard. We hope the gatherings will create some new relationships that allow us to move from being strangers to neighbors and friends. DATES & LOCATIONS

MAR 14 @7P TABERNACLE M.B. CHURCH (2621 AMELIA)

MAR 15 @7P LAMAY'S CATERING (909 E BROADWAY)

MAR 24 @7P MAIN ST UMC (1400 MAIN ST)

MAR 28 @11A SALVATION ARMY (525 ALBY ST)

MAR 28 @7P DELIVERANCE TEMPLE(1125 E 6TH ST)

MAR 30 @7P THE MAX SPORTS (2300 N HENRY ST)

City Shapers is a 24-month cohort made up of multiple teams from a diverse cross-section of people and organizations in Alton. Our teams represent businesses, city government, education, neighborhoods, nonprofits, healthcare, mental health, and housing initiatives. We recognize there are many people who love Alton and want our community to flourish. We are grateful that we're not the only people working for good in our city. As more and more people step into this movement with us over the next two years and beyond, our hope is that we'll all be better connected as we collaborate together for the good of every person in Alton. Stay tuned... there's more to come. In the meantime, step to the mic at one of our Listening Sessions. Your voice matters.