ALTON - The Cave is a CBD/vape store with locations in Alton, Fairview Heights, and Wood River. In addition to CBD and vape products, the store carries “everything you can smoke marijuana out of” and has branched out into cannabis products like Delta 8 flower, wax, cartridges, and gummies.

Manager Nathan Badman said there are some key distinctions between product types.

“There’s a little bit of a difference between Delta 8 and CBD,” Badman said. “CBD is not going to give you a euphoria whatsoever, it’s all going to be medical stuff. So if you have arthritis, or if you have post-traumatic stress disorder, or if you have anxiety or depression, then CBD is going to help relieve that. If you don’t have any of those symptoms and you use CBD, it’s not going to have that strong of an effect on you - it’s like taking ibuprofen without a headache.”

“Delta 8 provides a lot of those same medical benefits, however, it also gives you that ‘high’ that people associate with marijuana because chemically, it’s the same thing,” Badman said. “It’ll still get you just as high, you just have to smoke more of it because it’s about half as strong as regular marijuana.”

While similar stores have popped up around the area over the years, Badman says The Cave’s low prices help it stand out from the rest.

“We really do have some competitive pricing,” Badman said. “In my years of going to different stores, I would say that we have some of the lowest prices around.”

In addition to having the lowest prices, Badman said The Cave also strives to be the most comfortable place for customers to have their questions answered by knowledgeable staff.

“My main focus as a manager is to treat everybody that comes in here like they’re the reason that we’re here, because they are,” Badman said. “I would say that the atmosphere here that we want to provide is welcoming. We want for people to come in and feel at home, and not be scared to ask a question.”

In addition to being a welcoming atmosphere for customers, Badman said The Cave feels like his home away from home.

“For a shop that started four or five years ago, I’m very glad to be able to be a part of it for the last three years,” Badman said. “I love my job, I enjoy coming to work, I enjoy everything about my job. It just feels like a second home.”

At The Cave, all CBD and Delta 8 products are buy-two-get-one-free “at all times, every day.” They also do a big sale every April 20th and July 10th, as well as sales around the holiday season. To find out more about The Cave, visit one of their locations or Facebook pages, or give them a call.

The Cave

Alton:

Facebook Page

2603 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

(618) 468-1088

Fairview Heights:

Facebook Page

10800 Lincoln Trail Suite 3, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

(618) 489-1112

10300 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

(618) 213-8838

Wood River:

Facebook Page

382 E Edwardsville Rd, Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 251-8171

