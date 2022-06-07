ALTON - On Wednesday, June 15th at 6:15 pm, Step By Step will be hosting a small groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of their new location at 333 Mechanical Drive; East Alton, IL 62024. You’re invited to join us for this event!

Step By Step has been in operation since 1993 with centers in Alton, Bethalto, and Brighton. We are excited to be able to help increase our enrollment during a time when quality childcare is hard to find.

We would like to send a special thank you to our Project Manager, Jason Brunaugh from Brunaugh Construction, and Bank of Madison’s Market President Paul Abert for the hard work to make this project come to fruition.

We are excited to see Munie Trenching and Excavating get started this month prepping our property and KAMEX Excavating and Grading for their concrete work, and Countryside Builders get started on our brand-new facility.

For any questions, please contact me at 618-372-0083 or by email at barbaracorby@sbschild.com

Barbara Corby

Executive Director/CEO

Step By Step Inc.

