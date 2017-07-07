Stegall, Davis, McGinnis, Cimarolli, Tonsor make Quincy University Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 373 students received the honor during the Spring 2017 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below: Alton, IL

Keenan Stegall Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville, IL

Brandon Davis

Morgan McGinnis Glen Carbon, IL

Cole Cimarolli Jerseyville, IL

Abigail Tonsor