QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 373 students received the honor during the Spring 2017 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

Alton, IL
Keenan Stegall

Edwardsville, IL
Brandon Davis
Morgan McGinnis

Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli

Jerseyville, IL
Abigail Tonsor

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.

