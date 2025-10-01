EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Stefaniya Anikina (Karaganda, Kazakhstan) from women's tennis has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance during the Ohio Valley Conference Fall Championship.

Aikina had a strong performance in the OVC B flight with a win over Western Illinois Mana Fawcett, 6-4, 7-6 (8-3). She also claimed a win over SEMO's Mia Mayerova, 6-3, 6-2.

She also performed well on the doubles side of things. Aikina teamed up with Margaus Guibal Britt to win the A flight final (Sept. 29). The duo's 6-3 victory over Bryant's Natalie Vela and Maria Jose Diaz won the title and punched their tickets to San Diego, California, for the ITA Conference masters Championship (Nov. 6-9).

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.



