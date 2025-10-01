Stefaniya Anikina Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
Junior tennis player Stefaniya Anikina earned recognition after key victories at Ohio Valley Conference Fall Championship, showcasing her competitive excellence in singles and doubles.
EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Stefaniya Anikina (Karaganda, Kazakhstan) from women's tennis has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance during the Ohio Valley Conference Fall Championship.
Aikina had a strong performance in the OVC B flight with a win over Western Illinois Mana Fawcett, 6-4, 7-6 (8-3). She also claimed a win over SEMO's Mia Mayerova, 6-3, 6-2.
She also performed well on the doubles side of things. Aikina teamed up with Margaus Guibal Britt to win the A flight final (Sept. 29). The duo's 6-3 victory over Bryant's Natalie Vela and Maria Jose Diaz won the title and punched their tickets to San Diego, California, for the ITA Conference masters Championship (Nov. 6-9).
The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.
