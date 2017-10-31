CENTRALIA - The Brussels Raiders would share a similar fate as the Calhoun Warriors as they bowed out to the Steeleville Warriors in two sets, 25-17 and 25-17 in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Volleyball Sectional semifinals on Monday night. Brussels ends a solid season at 20-13.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve never seen [Steeleville]. There were hardly any stats to go on and [Karley Kothe] is a big hitter and a good player. We just didn’t quite cover her as I would’ve liked to,” Brussels head coach Melissa Stephens said. “I have some ladies who never dreamed of making it to [sectionals] and they believed in themselves. They love volleyball and they were all very coachable. That makes it enjoyable and brings results.”

Steeleville and Valmeyer will face off at Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the Sectional Finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

More like this: