ST. LOUIS - Steak ‘n Shake is kicking off the holiday season with the return of two nostalgia-inducing fan-favorites, the Egg Nog Shake and the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake.

Available for a limited time, the Egg Nog Shake is a classic hand-dipped milkshake blended with egg nog syrup and topped with whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles of nutmeg. The icy-cool Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake features a hand-dipped milkshake blended with peppermint syrup, pieces of chocolate and peppermint candy and finished with whipped cream, more peppermint, and a cherry.

As if the cherry wasn’t enough, to top it off, don’t forget about Happy Hour! From 2 to 5 pm every Monday through Friday, get any shake or drink at half price at Steak 'n Shake.

