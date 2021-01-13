Steak 'n Shake Rolls Out The Red Carpet
Steak ‘n Shake is excited to announce the return of two winter favorites, the Red Velvet Shake and the Oreo Red Velvet Shake.
A classic handmade milkshake, The Red Velvet Shake is blended with rich, red velvet cake and decadent creamy frosting, topped with a crown of whipped cream and cherry.
The Oreo Red Velvet Shake puts a twist on a long-time favorite, featuring a handmade milkshake with those same luxurious red velvet flavors, blended with pieces of Oreo cookies and finished with whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a cherry.
Join Steak ‘n Shake as they roll out the red carpet once again this Winter season. Available for a limited time only.
