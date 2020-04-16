INDIANAPOLIS – Steak ‘n Shake, the originator of the premium burger and shake industry, announces the roll-out of three new menu items. Available starting today and for a limited-time-only, specials include a Pork Belly Steakburger™, a Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milkshake, and a Cotton Candy Milkshake.

While the traditional rites of spring have changed this year for all Americans as a result of social distancing, we can still get outside as the weather warms up and enjoy all that we do have, including Steak ‘n Shake’s new seasonal specials. Designed to satisfy the appetite for fire-grilled barbecue and ice-cold summer treats packed full of nostalgia -- all cooked and blended to perfection and using only the highest-quality ingredients -- all of our new specials are available for drive thru, take out or delivery. In addition, as part of our ongoing “We’re All Essential” initiative, enjoy half-priced milkshakes Monday – Friday from 2-5 pm and free fries at our drive thru.

"We’ve been making our classic Steakburgers since 1934, but we’re always on the hunt for creative ways to wow our guests with new and unique flavors,” said Rich Scanlan, SVP of Operations, Steak ‘n Shake. “Our culinary team nailed it by adding the luxurious taste of pork belly to our premium patties for this brand-new addition to our lineup – it’s literally a juicy burst of deliciousness with each bite, at a price point that belies the quality.”

Below is a full description of each of mouthwatering special:

The Pork Belly Steakburger™- The best of backyard barbecue, without all the hassle. A 100% beef Double Steakburger™ generously topped with crispy, glazed, thick-cut pork belly, caramelized onions, American cheese, and drizzled with a savory maple bourbon sauce.

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milkshake – An old favorite returns! This duo brings back childhood memories of hurriedly slurping down melting ice cream cones. Our homemade specialty milkshake is blended to perfection with black raspberry syrup and ultra-rich chocolate chips. Complete with whipped cream, an extra sprinkle of chocolate chips, and a cherry on top!

Cotton Candy Milkshake - Because nothing says summer quite like cotton candy, we’ve figured out a way to put it in milkshake form with our brand-new specialty flavor! All ages can enjoy the sweetness of our cotton candy milkshake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Seasonal menu additions and “We’re All Essential” offers are only available for a limited time at participating locations. To find a location near you or for additional information on Steak 'n Shake's new menu, visit: www.steaknshake.com.

