



ALTON - As part of the Hope Is Home initiative, the American Cancer Society has partnered with 42 local artists to create a touching collection of installations titled The 42 Doors of Hope. The 42 Doors of Hope are installed across the bi-state region, symbolizing the 42 guest suites that will soon be available at the new Hope Lodge facility under construction now on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis. Hope Lodge will serve as a home-away-from-home to cancer patients who have traveled to St. Louis for treatment.

To the many members of the American Cancer Society, these doors are symbolic of a journey, or transition. ACS explains that "Many cancer patients and their families experience, this feeling of transition on their quest for wellness."

Alton's own door located downtown on Third Street was created by Glenn Myers, a retired graphic designer, and illustrator. Myers titled his door "Staying the Course." And had this to say about his masterpiece, "Staying the course, following the guidance of our health care providers no matter how frightening or unnerving the situation we face, is the path forward against cancer in its many forms. Cancer has struck several close to me beyond my own, so this opportunity to help is important to me on a personal level."

Visit all 42 door locations, or view them online and help choose one door to be displayed at Hope Lodge. Voting began on July 9 and will be open through October 31, 2020.

Click this link to vote for your favorite door:https://www.hopeishome.org/42-doors-of-hope/visit-the-doors

Click this link to donate to the 42 Doors of Hope campaign:https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=308496

The American Cancer Society hopes to raise up to $1 million to offset the cost of building the new facility.

