STAUNTON - Illinois State Police, along with Staunton Police Department, are investigating a bank robbery at the Bank of Springfield in Staunton Thursday afternoon.

The Staunton Police Department, along with other area police departments, responded to the scene of a robbery at the Bank of Springfield, on West North Street. The suspect walked in, requested money, and displayed a semiautomatic handgun. It's not for sure if he received any money.

Article continues after sponsor message

He is described as a male dressed in black with white shoes, black hat, and gray umbrella. No one was hurt.

More like this: