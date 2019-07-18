STAUNTON - Illinois State Police, along with Staunton Police Department, are investigating a bank robbery at the Bank of Springfield in Staunton Thursday afternoon.

The Staunton Police Department, along with other area police departments, responded to the scene of a robbery at the Bank of Springfield, on West North Street. The suspect walked in, requested money, and displayed a semiautomatic handgun. It's not for sure if he received any money.

He is described as a male dressed in black with white shoes, black hat, and gray umbrella. No one was hurt.

