STAUNTON - Amelia Burcham of Staunton has organized a GoFundMe page fundraiser for the victim's family in the fatal crash on Tuesday, December 8, to help with funeral expenses, etc.

Burcham created the GoFundMe page to assist an area family with funeral and other related expenses Wednesday and set a $5,000 goal. A total of $1,564 of the goal had been raised by late Thursday morning.

Burcham said this on her GoFundMe page: "At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, local kids got into a single-car rollover accident which led to one fatality. Three other victims are okay and suffered from minor injuries but Caylee, the victim in the crash, suffered from internal bleeding and ended up not making it. I have set up this Go-Fund-Me for Caylee’s family for anything they need such as funeral expenses, etc.

"Please keep the family in your prayers. Please donate what you can and even a single prayer will go a long way. Thank you for all the support."

See below for the GoFundMe page for Caylee:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/27x99r2g6o?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_rpyx+27x99r2g6o

