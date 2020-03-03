STAUNTON - Staunton Elementary School will conduct annual preschool screenings for the 2020-2021 school year on March 30 & 31 and April 1 & 2. This is a free developmental screening for all preschool children who will not be eligible to attend Kindergarten in the fall and will be three (3) years old on or before September 1, 2020.

Parents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to identify their child’s strengths as well as weaknesses in the areas of fine and gross motor skills, concepts, and communication.

Vision and hearing will also be screened. Parents will be asked to complete a parent interview form covering early development. It may be helpful to bring the child’s baby book. Parents will be informed of their child’s performance immediately following the screening.

The school’s goal is to assist parents in determining that their child will be ready for Kindergarten and will be able to make the most of future school experiences. To be eligible for any preschool services, children must participate in a screening and proof of income must be provided. To schedule an appointment, please call the Staunton Elementary School at (618)635-3831 as soon as possible. Appointments must be made in advance.

Please bring in any of the following as proof of income for the state:

Income Tax Forms

Your last, most recent two pay stubs

Proof of WIC

Proof of SNAP benefits

Wages and Tax Statement (most recent W-2)

Verification letter from employer

**Preschool for All Children (3-5) programs are being funded on a competitive basis. Staunton CUSD #6 will conduct screenings in anticipation of funding of our proposal by the Illinois State Board of Education.

