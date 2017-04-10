STAUNTON - The Community Gardeners of Staunton gathered on Sunday, April 2, at the water tower garden to plant spring crops in the 6 raised beds.

The first raised bed was installed last fall, then this spring members Connie Spurlock and Candi Katchmar built 5 more raised 4’ x 8’ beds ranging from 8” deep to 24” deep making gardening accessible for all. Thanks to Dave Brown and his tractor for filling the beds with soil making the job easier.

Approximately 15 volunteers of all ages filled the beds with early spring plants consisting of spinach, kalarabi, strawberries, potatoes, lettuce, cabbage, green onions, carrots, snow peas, broccoli, and beets. A crop of kale was planted last fall so with the mild winter, it is ready for picking.

The Gardeners would like to thank the following businesses for their contributions to make the water tower garden possible: Staunton Community Hospital, RP Lumber of Staunton, Max B. Mullins - Mayfield, and La Bella Fiori.

Volunteers are always welcome, or to just watch the progress, join us on Facebook at - The Community Gardeners of Staunton IL.

