ALTON - On the girls side, the Staunton Bulldogs scored 41 points to take the Alton Invitational Girls Cross Country Meet championship, with Collinsville taking second with 67 points. The host Redbirds finished third with 68 points, Belleville East fourth at 116 points and Jersey fifth at 119 points; Civic Memorial finished seventh at 167 points and Granite City was eighth with 171 points. Staunton's Lydia Roller took the individual win in 20:13.76.

Jersey's girls performance pleased head coach Harold Landon. “I'm excited,” Landon said of the Panther girls' day. “It was one of those things where the girls took care of themselves. I told them, 'I'm throwing away the watch – we're running to finish'.”

Article continues after sponsor message

While Marquette Catholic did not compete as a team, the Explorers came away with fifth and sixth places in the girls race as Riley Vickery took fifth in 22:37.99 and Madelyn Smith was right behind in 23:08.15. Morgan Rauscher was the leading Redbird girl on the day, finishing seventh in 23:17.63, with Kellie Mans 12th in 24:47.32; Lilly Crader took 17th in 25:07.39, Ainsley Redman was 20th in 25:31.44 and Jessica Markel rounded out the Redbird scoring with a 26th-place finish in 26:02.41.

For the Panthers, Morgan Cook led the way with a 14th-place finish in 24:51.49, followed by Christine Wendle (18th in 25:15.74), Grace Sharich (30th in 26:42.94), Sydney Merle (31st in 27:05.45) and Megan Fraley (41st in 28:43.71); the Warriors were led by Chessy Nikonowicz's 13th-place finish (24:50.55) and the Eagles were led by Addie Callies' 19th-place finish (25:28.15).

GIRLS

Staunton, 41; Collinsville, 67; Alton, 68; Belleville East, 114; Jersey, 119; McCluer North, 134; Civic Memorial, 167; Granite City, 171

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – TOP 15

Lydia Roller, Staunton, (20:13.76); Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East (20:36.67); Maggie Fitzgerald, Collinsville (22:30.24); McKenna Laing, Collinsville (22:30.74); Riley Vickery, Marquette Catholic (22:37.99); Madelyn Smith, Marquette Catholic (23:18.05); Morgan Rauscher, Alton (23:17.63); Tristian Folkner, McCluer North (23.34.97); Cheyenne Finley, Centralia (23:40.82); Paige Scroggins, Staunton (23:59.98); Dana Jarden, Staunton (24:01.51); Kellie Mans, Alton (24:47.32); Chessy Nikonowicz, Granite City (24:50.55); Morgan Cook, Jersey (24:51.49); Erica Pickerill, Staunton (24:52.12)

More like this: