PERE MARQUETTE - The Prairie State Conservation Coalition (PSCC) is set to hold its annual conference at Pere Marquette State Park from March 5 to March 7, 2025, marking the first time the event will take place at this location. The PSCC, an Illinois nonprofit organization comprising various land conservation groups, focuses on protecting and restoring the state's diverse landscapes, which range from lakefronts and river bluffs to prairies and forests.

Alley Ringhausen, Executive Director of Great Rivers Land Trust, has been a long-time attendee of the PSCC conference and advocated for the venue change. "I suggested the group come to Southern Illinois and see all the amazing sights and venues we have to offer," Ringhausen said. The event is expected to attract around 150 participants from conservation organizations across the state.

In addition to its significance for the conservation community, the conference is anticipated to have positive economic impacts on the local business sector, including restaurants, shops, hotels, and bed-and-breakfasts. Organizers hope the gathering will inspire attendees to return to the region for further exploration.

This year’s conference also marks the 20th anniversary of the Prairie State Conservation Coalition, highlighting two decades of commitment to conservation efforts in Illinois.

