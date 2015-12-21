EDWARDSVILLE —State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed murder charges this afternoon in connection with the death of 45-year-old Roderick L. Taylor, a resident of Collinsville, whose body was found in the trunk of a vehicle that had crashed following a police chase last week.

A short time after 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2015, an officer with the Brooklyn Police Department began a pursuit of the driver of a 2006 maroon Cadillac who fled from the officer who had attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Route 3 in St. Clair County. The vehicle crashed near a roundabout at St. Clair Avenue and Collinsville Road in East St. Louis. The driver, George T. Tillman (d.o.b. 2/27/84) was taken to a local hospital with injuries while his vehicle was towed. It was during the inventory of the vehicle that the body of Taylor was discovered in the trunk of the car.

The investigation was led by officers with the Illinois State Police who determined that Taylor had been murdered earlier that evening at a home in the 2600 block of Logan in Granite City. He had been shot multiple times. Tillman, a resident of Belleville, is facing three First Degree Murder charges (Class M Felony), one count of Armed Robbery (Class X Felony), and one Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony).

The house was the residence of Ashly S. Bonner (d.o.b. 3/8/89) who is also facing the same charges. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Tillman and Bonner, who had a previous relationship, lured Taylor to Bonner’s home to rob him. It was during this robbery that Taylor was shot multiple times by Tillman before a subsequent struggle where the victim was also hit several times in the head with a VCR and frying pan. Following the struggle, Roderick was placed in the trunk of the Cadillac. It is believed he was still alive at this time. All three individuals knew one another and worked together at the same company.

State’s Attorney Gibbons thanked officers with the Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department who also assisted with the investigation, and the Brooklyn Police Department for their work on the case.

“This appears to be a carefully calculated crime. The victim died an unnecessary, violent death, at the hands of two people whom he shouldn’t have had any reason to believe would harm him,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons. “This lack of respect for human life is reprehensible and my office will work to ensure that the defendants are held accountable and punished severely for their crime.” Gibbons also offered his condolences to the family of Taylor. “It’s heartbreaking for families to deal with the loss of a loved one at this time of year,” he added.

Maximum penalty for First Degree Murder is 20-60 years in prison; 6-30 on the Class X Felony and 2-5 years on the Class 3 Felony. Tillman and Bonner are both in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where they are being held on without bond that was set by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

