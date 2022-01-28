EAST ALTON - Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine reminded area residents at today’s press conference at the East Alton Ice Rink that Eastgate Plaza is a safe place. He also said Eastgate owner Todd Kennedy has done a remarkable job with the other businesses revitalizing the area.

“We can’t think of another violent crime that has occurred on the parking lot of Eastgate,” he said. “It is a safe, family-friendly place and this case is like a bolt of lightning out of the sky, there is no trend people should be worried about or uptake of violence at Eastgate. In fact, this shines a light on all the resources we have locally to combat crime. This was a case surrounded by cameras that record everything that takes part in this parking lot."

Haine added: "Madison County is now covered with a web of cameras that allows us to track individuals under investigation to an incredible degree and that was instrumental in this case. Eastgate is open for business and East Alton is open for business if anything were to occur here know law enforcement and prosecutors are working together and we have the resources to investigate crimes like this find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Please come out and enjoy this wonderful asset and all the assets to our communities. We are committed to making sure our area is safe and so it can flourish in the future.”

Eastgate Plaza owner Todd Kennedy said he definitely believes this is an isolated incident.

“Unfortunately, in today’s society, things are a little more unpredictable,” he added. “This is definitely a first.”

Kennedy commended law enforcement and the state’s attorney’s office for their work in the shooting investigation and what firefighters did in an unrelated case with a fire at Club Fitness on the same Saturday night.

“We have very few issues here and the police protection is such that if we have a call here, they respond in seconds and always do a great job professionally,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier with the police security and fire department protection in this area. I hope this doesn’t deter people from coming to the plaza. These things happened all over the world, all you can do is to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

