EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced charges filed today

against two Arizona women in connection with substantial amounts of U.S. currency found hidden in their

vehicle.

Yesenia A. Guillen (d.o.b. 7/16/1978) and Francisca B. Encinas (d.o.b. 3/26/1973), were each charged with

two counts of Money Laundering, a Class 1, Non-Probationable felony. The maximum penalty for a Class 1

Felony is 4-15 years in prison.

Charging documents allege that Guillen and Encinas “knowingly transported monetary instruments, being

United States Currency, having a total value in excess of $500,000.00”. The first count of Money Laundering

also alleges that Guillen and Encinas “knew or had reason to know, said transport and monetary transaction

was designed in whole or in part to avoid a transaction reporting requirement under State law”.

On September 4th, 2016, Guillen and Encinas, who are both from Tucson, Arizona, were heading southbound

on Interstate 55/70 when they were pulled over by an Illinois State Police trooper for Speeding and License

Plate Obstruction. During contact with the defendants, Troopers developed evidence that the vehicle may

contain evidence of narcotics trafficking.

A search of the vehicle revealed several hidden compartments throughout the vehicle, each containing substantial amounts of currency packaged in a manner consistent

with drug trafficking. Pursuant to Illinois law, the currency seized by the Troopers will be held pending civil

proceedings to seize the money as assets and proceeds of drug sales.

“This case provides citizens with a prime example of how drug cartels continue to use the highways running

through Madison County as a pipeline for their illegal narcotics trafficking empire,” said Gibbons. “While

the amounts involved in this and other similar cases may seem staggering to us, they are just a drop in the

bucket for the cartels. These roads and bridges belong to the people and were paid for with citizens’ hardearned

taxes, and it disgusts me to think that this continues to go on day after day.”

State’s Attorney Gibbons offered his praise and thanks to the Illinois State Police for all of the work

contributed to this case. “Once again, the Troopers and agents of the Illinois State Police and M.E.G.S.I. did

an outstanding job. We owe them our thanks for their keen police work and unwavering commitment to

fighting the flow of heroin and other drugs through and into our community.”

Guillen and Encinas are both in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where they are being

held without bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are

presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

