Statement on Democratic leaders embracing economic changes
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today released the following statement on Democratic leaders embracing economic changes:
“After two years, both Democratic leaders finally agree that we must have a balanced budget with economic changes to increase our competitiveness to grow jobs. That's an important positive step. Now let’s come together on a bipartisan basis to ensure all proposals truly take the state in a better direction.”
