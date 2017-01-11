Statement on Democratic leaders embracing economic changes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today released the following statement on Democratic leaders embracing economic changes: “After two years, both Democratic leaders finally agree that we must have a balanced budget with economic changes to increase our competitiveness to grow jobs. That's an important positive step. Now let’s come together on a bipartisan basis to ensure all proposals truly take the state in a better direction.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending