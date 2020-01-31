MADISON – The following is a statement from the staff and management of World Wide Technology Raceway on the passing of race car driver John Andretti today.

“This is heartbreaking news. John was a talented, versatile and winning driver. But he also was a tremendous help to us in promoting our first oval race at World Wide Technology Speedway in 2013 after the purchase of the facility. He also worked closely with our team on charity programs for children in our area. We will miss him, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Andretti passed away at age 56 following a lengthy battle with cancer. The nephew of Mario Andretti and cousin of team owner Michael Andretti, John also competed in NHRA drag racing, the IMSA GTP Series and Rolex Sports Car racing. Among his victories were the 1991 IndyCar race in Australia and the 1997 NASCAR Cup Series Pepsi 400 at Daytona.

