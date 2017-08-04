SPRINGFIELD – State Senators Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods), and State Representatives Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) and Bob Pritchard (R-Hinkley) today released the following statement in response to State Senator Andy Manar’s (D-Bunker Hill) Springfield press conference:

"We've long known that Democrats would attack the Governor's amendatory veto. The question is whether they'll work with us in good faith on a bipartisan agreement. The time for pointing fingers is over. We need to work together, in good faith, to reach a bipartisan solution to this unnecessary crisis. Schools and school children need to know that their government is being responsive to their needs. We stand ready to work together to finish the job. There's too much at stake to wait any longer."

