Statement from Rauner Administration on Supreme Court decision

CHICAGO – The Rauner Administration has released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's denial of the direct appeal request in the AFSCME case. The following is attributable to General Counsel Dennis Murashko:

"We have gone as far as we can go in negotiations - and our last, best and final offer is all that our taxpayers can afford. It is therefore regrettable that AFSCME is continuously resisting every attempt for a quick resolution and wants to continue dragging this out in the courts. Every day of delay costs taxpayers over $2 million."